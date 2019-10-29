CIF-SS rankings released for week of Oct. 27-Nov. 4

Several Chino Valley high school sports teams are ranked in this week's CIF-Southern Section polls in football and cross country. Rankings are released weekly throughout the high school sports season.
Football
Division 5: 1. Culver City 2. Oxnard 3. Glendora 4. Yorba Linda 5. St. Paul 6. Diamond Ranch 7. Aquinas 8. Lompoc 9. St. Bonaventure 10. Chino Hills
Division 6: 1. Ayala 2. Kaiser 3. La Serna 4. Pacifica-Oxnard 5. Citrus Valley 6. Los Altos 7. San Jacinto 8. Apple Valley 9. Crespi 10. St. Margaret's
Division 11: 1. Beaumont 2. Marina 3. El Rancho 4. John Muir 5. Chaffey 6. Pasadena 7. Hemet 8. Claremont 9. Xavier Prep 10. Ontario Christian
Boys cross country
Division 5: 1. (tie) St. Margaret's and Viewpoint 3. Woodcrest Christian 4. Flintridge Prep 5. Pacifica Christian 6. Midland 7. Thatcher 8. Desert Christian 9. Linfield Christian 10. The Webb School 11. Ontario Christian 12. Chadwick 13. Crossroads 14. Pasadena Poly 15. Cate 16. Xavier Prep
Girls cross country
Division 1: 1. Great Oak 2. Saugus 3. Vista Murrieta 4. Mira Costa 5. Beckman 6. Quartz Hill 7. San Clemente 8. Tesoro 9. Ayala 10. Yucaipa 11. Aliso Niguel 12. West Ranch 13. La Serna 14. Crescenta Valley 15. Trabuco Hills 16. Los Alamitos
Division 3: 1. Brea Olinda 2. Palos Verdes 3. Portola 4. Yorba Linda 5. Arroyo 6. Dos Pueblos 7. Torrance 8. South Torrance 9. Agoura 10. Corona del Mar 11. Oak Park 12. Moorpark 13. Bonita 14. North Torrance 15. Esperanza 16. Chino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.