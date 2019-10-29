CIF-SS rankings released for week of Oct. 27-Nov. 4

The Ayala High football team (9-0 overall, 4-0 in the Palomares League) is again ranked No. 1 in Division 6 of the CIF-Southern Section polls. Should Ayala defeat Alta Loma on Nov. 1, it would mark the Bulldogs' first 10-0 season in school history. The CIF-Southern Section playoff begin Friday, Nov. 8.

(Champion photo by Josh Thompson)

Several Chino Valley high school sports teams are ranked in this week's CIF-Southern Section polls in football and cross country. Rankings are released weekly throughout the high school sports season. 

Football

Division 5: 1. Culver City 2. Oxnard 3. Glendora 4. Yorba Linda 5. St. Paul 6. Diamond Ranch 7. Aquinas 8. Lompoc 9. St. Bonaventure 10. Chino Hills

Division 6: 1. Ayala 2. Kaiser 3. La Serna 4. Pacifica-Oxnard 5. Citrus Valley 6. Los Altos 7. San Jacinto 8. Apple Valley 9. Crespi 10. St. Margaret's

Division 11: 1. Beaumont 2. Marina 3. El Rancho 4. John Muir 5. Chaffey 6. Pasadena 7. Hemet 8. Claremont 9. Xavier Prep 10. Ontario Christian

Boys cross country

Division 5: 1. (tie) St. Margaret's and Viewpoint 3. Woodcrest Christian 4. Flintridge Prep 5. Pacifica Christian 6. Midland 7. Thatcher 8. Desert Christian 9. Linfield Christian 10. The Webb School 11. Ontario Christian 12. Chadwick 13. Crossroads 14. Pasadena Poly 15. Cate 16. Xavier Prep

Girls cross country

Division 1: 1. Great Oak 2. Saugus 3. Vista Murrieta 4. Mira Costa 5. Beckman 6. Quartz Hill 7. San Clemente 8. Tesoro 9. Ayala 10. Yucaipa 11. Aliso Niguel 12. West Ranch 13. La Serna 14. Crescenta Valley 15. Trabuco Hills 16. Los Alamitos

Division 3: 1. Brea Olinda 2. Palos Verdes 3. Portola 4. Yorba Linda 5. Arroyo 6. Dos Pueblos 7. Torrance 8. South Torrance 9. Agoura 10. Corona del Mar 11. Oak Park 12. Moorpark 13. Bonita 14. North Torrance 15. Esperanza 16. Chino

