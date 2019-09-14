Chino Hills High’s Luke Noblett and Ethan Dyas each scored five goals Tuesday in the Huskies’ 19-8 win over rival Ayala in front of a large crowd Tuesday at the Ayala High pool.
The Huskies (2-0) never trailed in the game, leading 4-2 after one quarter, 9-5 at the half and 12-7 at the end of the third.
Ray Nehmans and Cade Poulter had two goals apiece for Chino Hills, which also got goals from Zack Ewing, Aaron Hernandez, Nick Brock, Bailin Castillo and Max Ewins.
Ayala’s Cole Costa and Kyle Mayor each had two goals for the Bulldogs.
