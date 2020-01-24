Chino High wrestling wins first league title in 18 years

Prior to Chino High’s Mt. Baldy League wrestling match Thursday at Montclair High where the winner would take home the league championship, inspirational phrases began popping up on several Chino High related-social media accounts throughout the day.
It had been 18 years since the Cowboys won a league crown, and knew Thursday night was their best chance.
They didn’t leave Montclair High disappointed.
The Cowboys (5-0 in league) knocked off defending league champion Montclair (4-1 in league) to win their first league championship since 2002 and will enter the next Saturday’s CIF-Southern Section Team Duels as the No. 1-seed from the league.
Chino snapped Montclair’s 16-match Mt. Baldy League winning streak and handed the Cavaliers only their third league loss in the past eight seasons.
Chino High coach Matt Ledesma, the Cowboys’ assistant coach the past three seasons, was a junior on the Cowboys’ 2002 title team and several wrestlers from that team attended Thursday’s title-clinching match to cheer on the Cowboys.
Chino High will return to Montclair High today (Jan. 25) for the annual Montclair Tournament.
Matches will begin at 10 a.m. Montclair High is located at 4725 Benito St., north of Holt Boulevard in Montclair.
The Mt. Baldy League individual finals will also take place at Montclair High on Saturday, Feb. 8.
