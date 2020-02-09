Postseason brackets were released today for the CIF-Southern Section boys and girls basketball playoffs. Boys' first-round games will be played Wednesday with girls' first-round games starting on Thursday.
Here are the first-round games involving Chino Valley teams.
Boys basketball
All games scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12
Division 1: Chino Hills (13-10, at-large team from Baseline League) at Colony (18-8, second place Palomares League), 7 p.m.
Division 3A: San Dimas (17-11, second-place team from Valle Vista League) at Ontario Christian (16-10, second-place team from Ambassador League), 7 p.m.
Division 4A: Don Lugo (15-13, third-place team from Mt. Baldy League) at Big Bear (15-11, second-place team from Cross Valley League)
Girls basketball
Division 3AA wild-card game, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11
Ayala (13-16, third-place team from the Palomares League) at Cypress (14-14, third-place team from the Empire League).
The Ayala-Cypress winner will advance to a first-round matchup at No. 1-ranked Santa Monica High at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
Games listed below scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
Division 1: Chino Hills (9-16, third-place team from Baseline League) at Mark Keppel (21-6, Almont League champion)
Division 3A: Gabrieino (9-17, fourth-place team rom Mission Valley League) at Chino (20-8, Mt. Baldy League champion)
Division 3AA: Sage Hill (16-9, third-place team from San Joaquin League) at Don Lugo (18-10, Mt. Baldy League champion)
Division 4AA: Garey-Jurupa Valley wild-card winner at Ontario Christian (25-2, Ambassador League champion)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.