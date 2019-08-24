Chino Hills AYSO BU19

Chino Hills AYSO BU19 competed in the National games in Hawaii in July. The team placed third out of 16 teams. The team also won the championship in their previous tournament in Claremont. Team members are Coach Sopheap Srun, Alex Roberts, assistant coach Jeffrey Roldan, Martin De Leon, Dominique Lopez, Robert Duncan, Anthony Sanchez, Diego Gutierrez, Azam Pulatov, Lance Ward, Matthew Rayela, Andrew Herrera, Nicholas Leon, Owen Srun, Grant Srun, Duncan Stewart, Coach Ed Tafolla and Gregory Roberts. Not Pictured is Andrew Santos and Anthony Carmona.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.