Chino Hills AYSO BU19 competed in the National games in Hawaii in July. The team placed third out of 16 teams. The team also won the championship in their previous tournament in Claremont. Team members are Coach Sopheap Srun, Alex Roberts, assistant coach Jeffrey Roldan, Martin De Leon, Dominique Lopez, Robert Duncan, Anthony Sanchez, Diego Gutierrez, Azam Pulatov, Lance Ward, Matthew Rayela, Andrew Herrera, Nicholas Leon, Owen Srun, Grant Srun, Duncan Stewart, Coach Ed Tafolla and Gregory Roberts. Not Pictured is Andrew Santos and Anthony Carmona.
