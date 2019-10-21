Chino, Chino Hills and Don Lugo high school cross country teams will compete at the annual Mt. San Antonio College Invitational later this week, one of the largest high school cross country meets in the country.
Mt. San Antonio College is located at 1100 W. Grand Ave. in Walnut.
Tickets will be sold at the gate, and parking is available for a fee on the college campus.
Chino High will run in three races Friday morning, starting with a boys’ sophomores race at 10:51 a.m. The boys’ varsity team will compete at 11:18 a.m., followed by girls’ varsity at 11:52 a.m.
Chino Hills High will compete in seven races on Saturday, starting with the boys’ freshman race at 7:30 a.m.
The girls’ freshman team will run at 7:51 a.m., followed by boys’ sophomores at 8:23 a.m., girls’ sophomores at 8:31 a.m., the female junior varsity national championship race at 8:56 a.m., the girls’ varsity team sweepstakes race at 10 a.m., and the boys’ varsity race at 10:13 a.m.
Don Lugo High will compete in three races on Saturday—a boys’ varsity race at 11:12 a.m., girls’ varsity at 11:44 a.m. and the boys’ frosh race at 11:58 a.m.
Information: http://events.mtsac.edu/ccinvite/index.html.
Riverside Invitational
Ayala High will compete in today’s Riverside Invitational at the Riverside Cross Country Course in the Division 1 races, starting at 7:30 a.m Saturday, Oct. 26.
Riverside Cross Country Course is located at 1100 W. Orange St. in Riverside, north of the 60 Freeway.
The Division 1 race schedule has boys’ sophomores at 7:30 a.m., girls’ frosh-soph at 7:45 a.m., boys’ frosh at 8 a.m., girls’ varsity at 8:10 a.m., boys’ varsity at 8:30 a.m., girls’ junior varsity at 8:45 a.m. and boys’ junior varsity at 9:05 a.m.
Information: https://riversidecitycourse.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.