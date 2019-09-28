Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high school cross county teams competed Sept. 20-21 at the 39th annual Woodbridge Cross Country Classic at SilverLakes Sports Park in Norco, one of the largest meets on the west coast.
Results
Sweepstakes girls
Chino Hills 15th,
Ayala 21st out of 27 teams
Chino Hills individuals: Jacqueline Duarte, 28th, 17 :06.5; Lauren Jauregui, 85th, 17:56.3; Karis Brown, 111th, 18:20.6; Miranda McGarry, 117th, 18:24.8; Jenna Gallegos, 124th, 18:27.4.
Ayala individuals: Shaina Berk, 69th, 17:44.5; Megan Oh, 81st, 17:54.5; Emma Bialy, 123rd, 18:26.7; Brianna King, 143rd, 18:46.5; Cadence Chang, 167th, 19:15.7.
Rated boys
Ayala 12th out
of 34 teams
Ayala individuals: Yael Grimaldi, 19th, 15:06.3; Austin Lemus, 84th, 15:35.9; Ko Akabori, 87th, 15:36.9; Diego Sigala, 123rd, 15:54.5; Vincent Wood, 128th, 15:57.2.
Blue Division
Varsity boys
Chino Hills 8th; Ayala 21st out of 24 teams.
Chino Hills individuals: Mason Ma, ninth, 15:29.7; Noah Chavez, 56th, 16:20.5; Elijah Dinneweth, 63rd, 16:26.3; Jacob Montenegro, 73rd, 16:32.5; Tyson Musser, 81st, 16:35.4.
Ayala individuals: Nathan Tsai, 44th, 16:11.7; Mateo Cole, 102nd, 16:51.5; Franklin Peck, 110th, 16:54.5; Harry Tang, 112th, 16:55.6; Malachi Morris, 113th, 16:57.9.
Varsity girls
Ayala 22nd out
of 30 teams.
Ayala individuals: Roxanne Ehrig, 32nd, 18:50.6; Sophia Byers, 67th, 19:20.9; Ava Cornell, 110th, 20:04.1; Isabella Torres, 149th, 20:42.8; Samantha Martinez, 156th, 20:51.9.
Novice girls
No teams scores
Chino Hills individuals: Ashley Zazueta, 13th, 24:07.3; Taylor Sandhu, 47th, 25:13.7; Karlee Brock, 50th, 25:14.9; Vilianie Sanchez, 59th, 25:24.7; Isabelle Barrows, 103rd, 26:33.9.
Ayala individuals: Sofia Zazueta, 218th, 29:42.6.
Novice boys
No teams scores
Chino Hills individuals: Andy Apodaca, 69th, 24:29.8; Richard Soto, 108th, 25:57.2; David Bar 25:58.4;
Junior varsity girls
Chino Hills 2nd,
Ayala no team score out of 23 teams
Chino Hills individuals: Isabella Duarte, fourth, 19:46.3; Riley Rivera, 10th, 20:42.9; Lanae Nembhard, 23rd, 21:12.9; Camille Cortes, 26th, 21:18.7; Belinda Oceguera, 40th, 21:51.5.
Ayala individuals: Maggie Lin, 132nd, 23:50.9; Brooklynn Valdez, 158th, 24 :29.8.
Senior Boys
Chino Hills 2nd, out of 16 teams; Ayala no team score
Chino Hills individuals: Erik Garcia, sixth, 16:21.9; Brandon Lopez, 24th, 16:48.6; Roman Hunter, 34th, 17:07.9; Marquis Meredith, 35th, 17:07.3; Austin Bertalot, 37th, 17:09.3.
Ayala individuals: Ryan Chu, 87th, 18:13.3; Roshan Rajesh, 137th, 19:25.5.
Junior Boys
Ayala, Chino Hills
no team scores
Ayala individuals: Dylan Morino, 132nd, 22:16.7.
Chino Hills individuals: Andres Morales, 52nd, 17:21.2; David Bar, 54th, 17:23.5; John Arriola, 65th, 17:29.9; Emmitt Yanez, 131st, 22:09.9.
Sophomore boys
Chino Hills 5th, Ayala 33rd out of 37 teams.
Chino Hills individuals: Andrew Garcia, fifth, 16:10.6; Skylar Jones, 37th, 17:06.3; Jacob Padilla, 38th, 17:07.7; Kobe Trujillo, 43rd, 17:10.9; Luke Zimmerman, 58th, 17:31.2.
Ayala individuals: Damien Campos, 95th, 17:52.8; Dominic Ruiz, 107th, 18:00.1; Nicholas Schott, 138th, 18:20.7; Evan Seki, 249th, 19:32.8; Roshan Vettikattu, 327th, 20:48.5.
Sophomore girls
Ayala 6th out of
15 teams.
Ayala individuals: Madison Bravo 22nd, 21:43.5; Jessica Cantu, 38th, 22:25.7; Sunny Lin, 48th, 22:42.5; Ariel Lee, 55th, 22:49.7; Aleena Gillani, 59th, 22:55.7.
Freshman boys
Chino Hills 11th, Ayala 26th out of 42 teams
Chino Hills individuals: Rylan Dinneweth, 55th, 18:00.7; Aidan Gomez, 58th, 18:03.5; Jack Pusztai, 66th, 18:13.6; Ethan Bowles, 156th, 19:29.8; Caleb Mitchell, 180th, 19:47.6.
Ayala individuals: Ethan Annotti-Izumi, 87th, 18:28.7; Joshua Aguayo, 107th, 18:44.5; Nicholas Gamm, 182nd, 19:51.1; Josh Arias, 183rd, 19:54.7; Joshua Hsu, 208th, 20:08.1.
Freshman girls
Ayala 13th out of 17 teams.
Ayala individuals: Kaitlyn Cerwinski, 30th, 21:32.5; Jacqueline Reyes, 95th, 23:09.2; Natalie Sumner, 112th, 23:31.4; Christella Ngigi, 118th, 23:55.8; Jirhe Guemez, 136th, 24:47.7.
Gold Division
Varsity boys
Chino,
no team score
Chino individuals: Kristian Kimberlin, 103rd, 16:44.6; Cesar Hernandez, 161st, 17:37.4.
Sophomore boys
Chino 12th out
of 37 teams.
Chino individuals: Rodrigo Aguilera, seventh, 17:03.5; Joveth Carrasco, 40th, 17:57.4; Adam Perez, 50th, 18:06.8; Xzavian Ochoa, 111th, 18:50.9; Darren Hernandez, 265th, 20:53.7.
Sophomore girls
Chino Hills,
no team score
Chino Hills individuals: Andres Morales, 56th, 21:52.4.
Freshman girls
Ayala, Chino Hills
no team score.
Chino Hills individuals: Jolee Sanhamel, 106th, 23:06.6.
Ayala individuals: Stephanie Martinez, 127th, 23:47.5.
Junior varsity girls
Chino, no team score.
Chino individuals: Alexis Wachowski, 19th, 20:35.4; Megan Mirolla, 26th, 20:46.9; Allison Gutierrez, 39th, 21:13.5; Alyssa Trejo, 207th, 24:51.4.
Red Division
Freshman boys
Ontario Christian,
no team score
Ontario Christian individuals: Reece Perez, 11th, 19:09.8.
Junior varsity girls
Ayala, no team score.
Ayala individuals: Andrea Simicic, 170th, 23:10.2.
White Division
Varsity boys
Ontario Christian
17th out of 33 teams
Ontario Christian individuals: Aidan Vorster, 17th, 15:40.5; John-Mark Mendoza, 28th, 15:53.6; Mitchell Windsor, 11th, 17:30.9; Mario Balderas, 143rd, 18:13.5; Messick Gage, 164th, 18:39.7.
Varsity girls
Ontario Christian 21st out of 24 teams
Ontario Christian individuals: Elsa Chen, 110th, 21:37.7; Analisa Burman, 112th, 21:42.1; Francesca Schmidt, 147th, 22:52.8; Ashlyn Noreen, 148th, 23:03.8; Alysa Calderon, 149th, 23:04.6.
Junior boys
Don Lugo 4th, Ontario Christian no team score out of 22 teams
Don Lugo individuals: Christopher Sanchez, 20th, 17 :19.2 ; Asif Akram, 45th, 18:03.9; Erik Silva, 54th, 18:12.4; Mark Hamilton, 62nd, 18:21.9; Jason Escalera, 105th, 19:09.6.
Ontario Christian individuals: Todd Hoy, 226th, 23:56.8.
Sophomore boys
Don Lugo, Ontario Christian no team score
Don Lugo individuals: Robbie Valdez, 25th, 18 :02.6 ; Haden Garcia, 66th, 18:51.7.
Ontario Christian individuals: Reece Perez, 144th, 20:34.4.
Freshman boys
Don Lugo, Ontario
Christian no team score
Don Lugo individuals: Jordan Berkley, 19th, 18:23.3; Anthony Flores, 20th, 18:25.5; Edward Lopez, 134th, 20:24.4; David Hernandez, 196th, 22:00.0.
Ontario Christian individuals: Logan Peters, 110th, 20:08.8; Dennis Xue, 203rd, 22:12.7.
Freshman girls
Don Lugo, Ontario
Christian no team score
Don Lugo individuals: Aariana Amezcua, second, 18:49.7.
Ontario Christian individuals: Marian Mendoza, 76th, 24:50.3; Christina Limon, 78th, 25:02.8.
Junior varsity girls
Don Lugo no team score
Don Lugo individuals: Yasmine Lara, 33rd, 21:08.6; Nicole Boskovich, 60th, 21:51.2; Rebecca Figueroa, 158th, 23:38.4.
Red-White
Division
Girls novice
Don Lugo individuals: Samantha Dominguez, 49th, 24:39.3; Emily Ramirez, 58th, 24:47.3; Breanna Rios, 122nd, 25:55.6; Maddy Rameriez, 137th, 26:08.6; Sophia Magno-Garcia, 231st, 27:40.3.
Boys novice
Don Lugo individuals: Fidencio Aguirre, 32nd, 20:45.5; Nelson Oliveras, 75th, 22:04.3; Fabio Bernardino, 87th, 22:18.5; Aysa Garcia, 120th, 22:53.8; Gustavo Gonzalez, 149th, 23:31.9.
