Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high school cross county teams competed Sept. 20-21 at the 39th annual Woodbridge Cross Country Classic at SilverLakes Sports Park in Norco, one of the largest meets on the west coast.

Results

Sweepstakes girls

Chino Hills 15th,

Ayala 21st out of 27 teams

Chino Hills individuals: Jacqueline Duarte, 28th, 17 :06.5; Lauren Jauregui, 85th, 17:56.3; Karis Brown, 111th, 18:20.6; Miranda McGarry, 117th, 18:24.8; Jenna Gallegos, 124th, 18:27.4.

Ayala individuals: Shaina Berk, 69th, 17:44.5; Megan Oh, 81st, 17:54.5; Emma Bialy, 123rd, 18:26.7; Brianna King, 143rd, 18:46.5; Cadence Chang, 167th, 19:15.7.

Rated boys

Ayala 12th out

of 34 teams

Ayala individuals: Yael Grimaldi, 19th, 15:06.3; Austin Lemus, 84th, 15:35.9; Ko Akabori, 87th, 15:36.9; Diego Sigala, 123rd, 15:54.5; Vincent Wood, 128th, 15:57.2.

Blue Division

Varsity boys

Chino Hills 8th; Ayala 21st out of 24 teams.

Chino Hills individuals: Mason Ma, ninth, 15:29.7; Noah Chavez, 56th, 16:20.5; Elijah Dinneweth, 63rd, 16:26.3; Jacob Montenegro, 73rd, 16:32.5; Tyson Musser, 81st, 16:35.4.

Ayala individuals: Nathan Tsai, 44th, 16:11.7; Mateo Cole, 102nd, 16:51.5; Franklin Peck, 110th, 16:54.5; Harry Tang, 112th, 16:55.6; Malachi Morris, 113th, 16:57.9.

Varsity girls

Ayala 22nd out

of 30 teams.

Ayala individuals: Roxanne Ehrig, 32nd, 18:50.6; Sophia Byers, 67th, 19:20.9; Ava Cornell, 110th, 20:04.1; Isabella Torres, 149th, 20:42.8; Samantha Martinez, 156th, 20:51.9.

Novice girls

No teams scores

Chino Hills individuals: Ashley Zazueta, 13th, 24:07.3; Taylor Sandhu, 47th, 25:13.7; Karlee Brock, 50th, 25:14.9; Vilianie Sanchez, 59th, 25:24.7; Isabelle Barrows, 103rd, 26:33.9.

Ayala individuals: Sofia Zazueta, 218th, 29:42.6.

Novice boys

No teams scores

Chino Hills individuals: Andy Apodaca, 69th, 24:29.8; Richard Soto, 108th, 25:57.2; David Bar 25:58.4;

Junior varsity girls

Chino Hills 2nd,

Ayala no team score out of 23 teams

Chino Hills individuals: Isabella Duarte, fourth, 19:46.3; Riley Rivera, 10th, 20:42.9; Lanae Nembhard, 23rd, 21:12.9; Camille Cortes, 26th, 21:18.7; Belinda Oceguera, 40th, 21:51.5.

Ayala individuals: Maggie Lin, 132nd, 23:50.9; Brooklynn Valdez, 158th, 24 :29.8.

Senior Boys

Chino Hills 2nd, out of 16 teams; Ayala no team score

Chino Hills individuals: Erik Garcia, sixth, 16:21.9; Brandon Lopez, 24th, 16:48.6; Roman Hunter, 34th, 17:07.9; Marquis Meredith, 35th, 17:07.3; Austin Bertalot, 37th, 17:09.3.

Ayala individuals: Ryan Chu, 87th, 18:13.3; Roshan Rajesh, 137th, 19:25.5.

Junior Boys

Ayala, Chino Hills

no team scores

Ayala individuals: Dylan Morino, 132nd, 22:16.7.

Chino Hills individuals: Andres Morales, 52nd, 17:21.2; David Bar, 54th, 17:23.5; John Arriola, 65th, 17:29.9; Emmitt Yanez, 131st, 22:09.9.

Sophomore boys

Chino Hills 5th, Ayala 33rd out of 37 teams.

Chino Hills individuals: Andrew Garcia, fifth, 16:10.6; Skylar Jones, 37th, 17:06.3; Jacob Padilla, 38th, 17:07.7; Kobe Trujillo, 43rd, 17:10.9; Luke Zimmerman, 58th, 17:31.2.

Ayala individuals: Damien Campos, 95th, 17:52.8; Dominic Ruiz, 107th, 18:00.1; Nicholas Schott, 138th, 18:20.7; Evan Seki, 249th, 19:32.8; Roshan Vettikattu, 327th, 20:48.5.

Sophomore girls

Ayala 6th out of

15 teams.

Ayala individuals: Madison Bravo 22nd, 21:43.5; Jessica Cantu, 38th, 22:25.7; Sunny Lin, 48th, 22:42.5; Ariel Lee, 55th, 22:49.7; Aleena Gillani, 59th, 22:55.7.

Freshman boys

Chino Hills 11th, Ayala 26th out of 42 teams

Chino Hills individuals: Rylan Dinneweth, 55th, 18:00.7; Aidan Gomez, 58th, 18:03.5; Jack Pusztai, 66th, 18:13.6; Ethan Bowles, 156th, 19:29.8; Caleb Mitchell, 180th, 19:47.6.

Ayala individuals: Ethan Annotti-Izumi, 87th, 18:28.7; Joshua Aguayo, 107th, 18:44.5; Nicholas Gamm, 182nd, 19:51.1; Josh Arias, 183rd, 19:54.7; Joshua Hsu, 208th, 20:08.1.

Freshman girls

Ayala 13th out of 17 teams.

Ayala individuals: Kaitlyn Cerwinski, 30th, 21:32.5; Jacqueline Reyes, 95th, 23:09.2; Natalie Sumner, 112th, 23:31.4; Christella Ngigi, 118th, 23:55.8; Jirhe Guemez, 136th, 24:47.7.

Gold Division

Varsity boys

Chino,

no team score

Chino individuals: Kristian Kimberlin, 103rd, 16:44.6; Cesar Hernandez, 161st, 17:37.4.

Sophomore boys

Chino 12th out

of 37 teams.

Chino individuals: Rodrigo Aguilera, seventh, 17:03.5; Joveth Carrasco, 40th, 17:57.4; Adam Perez, 50th, 18:06.8; Xzavian Ochoa, 111th, 18:50.9; Darren Hernandez, 265th, 20:53.7.

Sophomore girls

Chino Hills,

no team score

Chino Hills individuals: Andres Morales, 56th, 21:52.4.

Freshman girls

Ayala, Chino Hills

no team score.

Chino Hills individuals: Jolee Sanhamel, 106th, 23:06.6.

Ayala individuals: Stephanie Martinez, 127th, 23:47.5.

Junior varsity girls

Chino, no team score.

Chino individuals: Alexis Wachowski, 19th, 20:35.4; Megan Mirolla, 26th, 20:46.9; Allison Gutierrez, 39th, 21:13.5; Alyssa Trejo, 207th, 24:51.4.

Red Division

Freshman boys

Ontario Christian,

no team score

Ontario Christian individuals: Reece Perez, 11th, 19:09.8.

Junior varsity girls

Ayala, no team score.

Ayala individuals: Andrea Simicic, 170th, 23:10.2.

White Division

Varsity boys

Ontario Christian

17th out of 33 teams

Ontario Christian individuals: Aidan Vorster, 17th, 15:40.5; John-Mark Mendoza, 28th, 15:53.6; Mitchell Windsor, 11th, 17:30.9; Mario Balderas, 143rd, 18:13.5; Messick Gage, 164th, 18:39.7.

Varsity girls

Ontario Christian 21st out of 24 teams

Ontario Christian individuals: Elsa Chen, 110th, 21:37.7; Analisa Burman, 112th, 21:42.1; Francesca Schmidt, 147th, 22:52.8; Ashlyn Noreen, 148th, 23:03.8; Alysa Calderon, 149th, 23:04.6.

Junior boys

Don Lugo 4th, Ontario Christian no team score out of 22 teams

Don Lugo individuals: Christopher Sanchez, 20th, 17 :19.2 ; Asif Akram, 45th, 18:03.9; Erik Silva, 54th, 18:12.4; Mark Hamilton, 62nd, 18:21.9; Jason Escalera, 105th, 19:09.6.

Ontario Christian individuals: Todd Hoy, 226th, 23:56.8.

Sophomore boys

Don Lugo, Ontario Christian no team score

Don Lugo individuals: Robbie Valdez, 25th, 18 :02.6 ; Haden Garcia, 66th, 18:51.7.

Ontario Christian individuals: Reece Perez, 144th, 20:34.4.

Freshman boys

Don Lugo, Ontario

Christian no team score

Don Lugo individuals: Jordan Berkley, 19th, 18:23.3; Anthony Flores, 20th, 18:25.5; Edward Lopez, 134th, 20:24.4; David Hernandez, 196th, 22:00.0.

Ontario Christian individuals: Logan Peters, 110th, 20:08.8; Dennis Xue, 203rd, 22:12.7.

Freshman girls

Don Lugo, Ontario

Christian no team score

Don Lugo individuals: Aariana Amezcua, second, 18:49.7.

Ontario Christian individuals: Marian Mendoza, 76th, 24:50.3; Christina Limon, 78th, 25:02.8.

Junior varsity girls

Don Lugo no team score

Don Lugo individuals: Yasmine Lara, 33rd, 21:08.6; Nicole Boskovich, 60th, 21:51.2; Rebecca Figueroa, 158th, 23:38.4.

Red-White

Division

Girls novice

Don Lugo individuals: Samantha Dominguez, 49th, 24:39.3;  Emily Ramirez, 58th, 24:47.3; Breanna Rios, 122nd, 25:55.6; Maddy Rameriez, 137th, 26:08.6; Sophia Magno-Garcia, 231st, 27:40.3.  

Boys novice

Don Lugo individuals: Fidencio Aguirre, 32nd, 20:45.5; Nelson Oliveras, 75th, 22:04.3; Fabio Bernardino, 87th, 22:18.5; Aysa Garcia, 120th, 22:53.8; Gustavo Gonzalez, 149th, 23:31.9.

