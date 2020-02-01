Hundreds of people are expected to take part in today’s 19th annual Run for Russ 5K run, honoring slain Chino Police Officer Russ Miller, in downtown Chino.
Officer Miller was struck and killed by a drunk driver at 12th Street and Schaefer Avenue in Chino in the early-morning hours of Feb. 1, 2000. He was on a routine traffic stop when he was struck. A permanent memorial was placed at the spot.
Runners and walkers will begin today’s race at 8 a.m. at Central and Chino avenues. They will head south on Central Avenue, turn left on Schaefer Avenue and pass Officer Miller’s memorial.
The course will then take runners north on Magnolia Avenue and west on Chino Avenue to the finish line at Central Avenue.
The City of Chino will close several streets today from 6 to 11 a.m.: Central Avenue between C Street and Schaefer Avenue; Schaefer Avenue between Magnolia and Central avenues; Magnolia Avenue between Chino and Schaefer avenues; and Chino Avenue between Sixth Street and Magnolia Avenue.
Cost is $35 if signing up today.
Participants will receive a T-shirt, pancake breakfast cooked by the Chino Kiwanis Club, water and snacks.
Officer Miller, 51, was four days from completing his 12th year with the Chino Police Department the night he was struck and became the first Chino Police employee to die in the line of duty since 1916.
To honor Officer Miller, who was an avid runner, the Chino Police Association started the annual Run for Russ 5K community run-walk in 2001.
The Run for Russ 5K event has grown from only a few hundred runners in its early days to approximately 1,000 registering for the event in the past decade.
Proceeds benefit numerous youth and community programs in Chino and Chino Hills. Since its inception, the races have generated tens of thousands of dollars, organizers said. Today’s event is the second of three City of Chino Triple Crown of 5K races. The annual Reindeer Romp was held in December at Ayala Park and the 10th annual Chino Youth Museum Dairyaire Run is scheduled for Saturday, March 7 at Ayala Park. Cost is $35 for the 5K run, $40 for the 10K run and $10 for the children’s fun run if paid by Saturday, Feb. 29. The cost rises by $5 after that date. Registration is being accepted at racewire.com. Information: 334-3270.
