Cal State San Bernardino women’s volleyball player Alexis Cardoza was named California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Player of the Week for Oct. 28-Nov. 3, the school announced Tuesday.
It’s the third such honor for the Chino Hills High graduate this year. Cardoza leads the nation and is second in NCAA Division II with 4.59 kills per set and 5.22 points per set this season.
