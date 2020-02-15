Winter sports season final standings for the 2019-20 season. Records reflect overall and league records.
Boys basketball
Ambassador League
Aquinas 22-5, 12-2; Ontario Christian 16-10, 9-5; Loma Linda Academy 17-6, 9-5; Linfield Christian 18-8, 9-5; Arrowhead Christian 12-12, 8-6; Western Christian 16-11, 7-7; Woodcrest Christian 5-22, 1-13; Desert Christian Academy 7-15, 1-13.
Baseline League
Etiwanda 25-2, 10-0; Damien 21-7, 7-3; Los Osos 21-7, 7-3; Upland 17-11, 3-7; Chino Hills 13-10, 2-8; Rancho Cucamonga 11-14, 1-9.
Mt. Baldy League
Montclair 20-7, 9-1; Diamond Bar 13-15, 8-2; Don Lugo 15-13, 6-4; Chaffey 14-12, 3-7; Chino 8-17, 3-7; Ontario 6-18, 2-8.
Palomares League
Bonita 25-2, 10-0; Colony 18-8, 8-2; Glendora 18-11, 6-5; Claremont 14-15, 5-6; Ayala 10-17, 2-8; Alta Loma 6-19, 0-10.
Girls basketball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 25-2, 14-0; Woodcrest Christian 13-9, 10-4; Aquinas 9-5, 16-7; Western Christian 16-7, 9-5; Linfield Christian 11-9, 6-8; Loma Linda Academy 9-13, 5-9; Desert Christian Academy 6-17, 3-11; Arrowhead Christian 5-17, 0-14.
Baseline League
Etiwanda 22-4, 10-0; Rancho Cucamonga 18-10, 7-3; Chino Hills 9-16, 5-5; Los Osos 9-14, 5-5; Upland 9-16, 3-7; St. Lucy’s 10-15, 0-10.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 20-8, 9-1; Don Lugo 18-10, 9-1; Montclair 17-5, 6-4; Diamond Bar 11-16, 4-6; Chaffey 5-15, 1-9; Ontario 8-17, 1-9.
Palomares League
Bonita 18-8, 9-1; Glendora 21-7, 9-1; Ayala 13-16, 6-5; Colony 12-15, 5-6; Claremont 12-13, 2-8; Alta Loma 0-21, 0-10.
Boys soccer
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 14-1-3, 10-1-3; Woodcrest Christian 12-6-2, 9-3-2; Arrowhead Christian 5-8-4, 4-6-4; Loma Linda Academy 6-11-2, 3-9-2; Western Christian 5-17-4, 1-10-3; Desert Christian Academy 0-15-1, 0-13-1.
Baseline League
Rancho Cucamonga 15-3-2, 7-1-2; Los Osos 11-3-4, 6-2-2; Etiwanda 6-7-5, 4-4-2; Chino Hills 8-3-3, 4-4-2; Damien 10-6-7, 3-4-3; Upland 3-13-3, 0-9-1.
Mt. Baldy League
Montclair 14-7-2, 7-1-2; Chino 9-4-4, 6-1-3; Chaffey 11-7-5, 4-6-0; Diamond Bar 4-9-3, 3-5-2; Ontario 5-11-3, 3-6-1; Don Lugo 3-11-3, 2-6-2.
Palomares League
Ayala 15-2-2, 8-1-1; Claremont 10-4-0, 8-2-0; Alta Loma 12-7-2, 6-3-1; Bonita 6-9-1, 3-7-0; Glendora 5-15-0, 3-7-0; Colony 3-15-2, 1-9-0.
Girls soccer
Ambassador League
Western Christian 16-2-1, 13-0-1; Ontario Christian 13-7-0, 11-3-0; Linfield Christian 13-4-1, 9-4-1; Woodcrest Christian 11-6-3, 7-5-2; Aquinas 10-9-3, 6-6-2; Arrowhead Christian 5-10-2, 4-8-2; Desert Christian Academy 4-17-1, 2-12-0; Loma Linda Academy 1-18-1, 0-13-1.
Baseline League
Upland 20-0-0, 10-0-0; Etiwanda 16-3-4, 6-3-1; Los Osos 11-5-3, 5-3-2; Rancho Cucamonga 10-8-5, 3-5-2; Chino Hills 8-7-2, 3-6-1; St. Lucy’s 3-10-2, 0-10-0.
Mt. Baldy League
Diamond Bar 15-3-2, 10-0-0; Montclair 12-6-3, 5-3-2; Ontario 10-5-7, 4-3-3; Chaffey 5-9-7, 2-5-3; Don Lugo 7-8-3, 2-6-2; Chino 6-11-2, 2-8-0.
Palomares League
Claremont 19-1-1, 9-1-0; Alta Loma 15-5-4, 7-2-1; Ayala 8-10-3, 5-4-1; Bonita 11-9-1, 4-6-0; Glendora 12-13-1, 4-6-0; Colony 3-12-0, 0-10-0.
Girls water polo
Baseline League
St. Lucy’s 18-8, 8-0; Los Osos 11-16, 6-2; Upland 9-13, 3-5; Rancho Cucamonga 9-10, 4-4; Etiwanda 7-14, 3-5; Chino Hills 4-11, 0-8.
Mt. Baldy League
Diamond Bar 20-7, 10-0; Chaffey 13-3, 8-2; Don Lugo 13-10, 6-5; Montclair 8-17, 5-6; Ontario 14-14, 2-8; Chino 1-18, 0-10.
Palomares League
Glendora 25-3, 9-1; Claremont 13-13, 8-2; Bonita 12-12, 5-5; Alta Loma 17-10, 5-5; Ayala 6-16, 3-7; Colony 3-16, 0-10.
The City of Chino Hills will host its track meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road. Participants are required to live in Chino Hills or attend school in the city. Cost is $13. Deadline to register is 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 13. Information: chinohills.org/trackandfield.
