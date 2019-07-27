With the start of the 2019 high school football season only 27 days away, players from Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high schools will hold their first official practices Monday.
Teams will conduct conditioning and non-contact drills for a week until putting on full pads Monday, Aug. 5.
First week of games are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24.
On Aug. 23, Chino will travel to Colton, Don Lugo will head to Alta Loma and Ontario Christian will host Portola High of Irvine. The next day, Ayala will host Chino Hills in the annual Battle of the Bone football game.
The two Chino Hills teams have opened the season against each other every year since 2015.
Chino Hills holds an 11-4 advantage in the series, having won from 2004-2006 and 2009-17 (no game was played in 2014).
Ayala won 14-10 last year and picked victories in the 2003, 2007 and 2008 contests. The Bulldogs finished 7-4 overall, 2-3 in the Palomares League last season before losing to Mayfair, 14-10, in a first-round playoff game.
The Bulldogs last postseason win came during the 2008 season.
Chino Hills went 6-5 overall, 3-2 in the Baseline League to place third last season. The Huskies fell to Yorba Linda, 28-21, in a first-round playoff game.
In the Mt. Baldy League, Chino and Don Lugo will meet for the 40th time in Milk Can Game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at Don Lugo High.
Last season, Don Lugo won a 35-0 game that was stopped with 1:50 left in the second quarter because of lightning.
Chino holds a 24-15 lead in the series despite Don Lugo winning the past three games and four of the last five.
Don Lugo is the defending Mt. Baldy League champion after going a perfect 5-0 in league play last season.
The Conquistadores, however, didn’t advance past the first-round of the playoffs, suffering a 32-15 loss to Antelope Valley.
Chino High, a 3-7 team last season, has a new head coach. Joey LaRosa, a Diamond Bar resident, was hired in February after two-year head coach Damien Staricka who was let go.
Ontario Christian finished 6-5 overall, 3-2 in the Ambassador League. The Knights last won a playoff game in 2012, the same year they advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Division 13 title game.
