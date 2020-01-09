Don Lugo High graduate and University of Hawai’i defensive back Khoury Bethley was named an Associated Press All-Bowl honoree for the 2019-20 college football bowl season.
Bethley, who graduated from Don Lugo High in Chino in 2018, made 10 solo tackles (one for a loss) and picked off two passes in the Hawai’i’s 38-34 victory over BYU on Christmas Day in the Hawai’i Bowl.
The second of his two interceptions came with 25 seconds left in the game as BYU was driving the field down four points.
Other secondary players honored on this year’s AP All-Bowl team were University of Oregon’s Brady Breeze (Rose Bowl), Central Florida’s Antwan Collier and Richie Grant (Gasparilla Bowl) and Georgia’s Richard LeCounte (Sugar Bowl).
Bethley played four seasons at Don Lugo, competing in the Conquistadores’ CIF-Southern Section semifinal game in 2016 and CIF-Southern Section championship game in 2017.
