Don Lugo High girls’ volleyball won the Mt. Baldy League championship for the first time since 2013 with Wednesday’s three-set sweep of Diamond Bar High on senior night inside the Don Lugo High gym.
The Conquistadores defeated the Brahmas 25-22, 25-16, 25-17 to end their regular season with a 14-5 overall record and 9-1 in league.
They’ll have to wait a while before CIF-Southern Section playoffs begin since first-round games are not scheduled until Oct. 24.
The Conquistadores will make a playoff appearance for the ninth straight season. Last year, Don Lugo advance to the CIF-Southern Section quarterfinals, falling to No. 2 seed-San Dimas in five sets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.