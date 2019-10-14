Chino Hills High promoted assistant football coach Michael Terry to head coach and named him the school’s athletic director after the resignations last week of Chris Stevens and Sam Sabbara, following allegations of pranking and teasing between freshman football players.
Coach Stevens, who was hired prior to the 2016 season, and Mr. Sabbara, the school’s athletic director the past two years, will continue to work as teachers at Chino Hills High, said Chino Valley Unified spokeswoman Imee Perius.
“(I’m) just heartbroken over the thing,” Coach Stevens told the Champion, but could not comment further on the situation.
Coach Stevens, the former head football coach at Ontario Christian and Arcadia high schools, had a 17-21 record at Chino Hills High, which included CIF-Southern Section playoff berths in 2016 and 2018.
Ms. Perius said Coach Terry will remain the Chino Hills High varsity football coach and athletic director until at least the end of the regular season.
She said early last week Chino Hills High administrators became aware of a incident involving Chino Hills High freshman football players engaging in pranking and teasing.
“Investigation by Chino Valley Unified has confirmed that the incident was not part of any type of initiation ritual,” Ms. Perius said. “We cannot discuss further details of the incident as the case is still open.”
She added the Chino Hills Police Department is aware of the incident between the freshman football players.
“The school district’s priority is to provide our students a safe-learning environment consistent with our commitment to nurture the intellectual growth, character and well-being of each student,” Ms. Perius said.
The Huskies varsity football team played their first game a day after the announcement of the resignations, and defeated Damien High, 28-25, in a Baseline League game. Chino Hills improved its record to 3-4 overall, 1-1 in league with the victory.
In the game, James Murillo opened the game with a 99-yard kickoff return. Quarterback Matthew Geeting then hit Murillo on touchdown passes of 35- and 22-yards.
With the Huskies trailing 28-25 late in the fourth quarter, running back Rayce Thornton scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 2-yard pass from Geeting with 14 seconds left in the game.
Chino Hills then sealed the victory with an interception on Damien’s final possession.
The Huskies will travel to Los Osos High in Rancho Cucamonga Friday, Oct. 18 and will host Upland High on Friday, Oct. 25. Chino Hills will conclude the regular season with a home game Friday, Nov. 1 vs. Etiwanda.
All games kickoff at 7 p.m.
