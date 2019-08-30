Tonight's high school football schedule (Aug. 30, 2019)

Tonight's high school football schedule (Aug. 30)
Chino at Indian Springs, 7 p.m.
Location: Indian Springs High School, 650 N. Del Rosa Drive in San Bernardino
2019 records: Chino (0-1); Indian Springs (1-0)
Chino High will head east for the second straight week, looking for its first win of the season after last week’s 27-7 loss to Colton. The Cowboys will take on Indian Springs for the second straight year with a 7 p.m. kickoff. In 2018, Indian Springs defeated Chino, 30-13.
Indian Springs began the season last week with a 20-13 win over Garey High of Pomona. The Coyotes are currently ranked eighth in Division 14 by maxpreps.com. Chino is ranked 24th in Division 13.
Diamond Ranch at Chino Hills, 7 p.m.
Location: Chino Hills High stadium, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills.
2019 records: Diamond Ranch (0-1); Chino Hills (0-1).
Chino Hills High will try to rebound from its 29-28 loss to Ayala last Saturday in the 16th Battle for the Bone game at the Ayala High stadium. Ayala scored a touchdown on a fourth-down pass play with 0.7 seconds left to cut the Huskies lead to 28-27. On the extra-point attempt, a Chino Hills player jumped offsides, moving the ball to the 1-yard line. Ayala then decided to go for the two-point conversion, which they converted. A last-second hail-mary pass by Chino Hills fell short, giving Ayala the win. Chino Hills quarterback Matthew Geeting tossed three touchdown passes, including two to senior receiver James Murillo against the Bulldogs.
Diamond Ranch was shut out, 17-0, in its season-opening game last week in a loss to Bishop Amat. The Panthers are currently ranked eighth and Chino Hills is ranked 12th in Division 5 by maxpreps.com.
South Hills at Don Lugo, 7 p.m.
Location: Don Lugo High stadium, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
2019 records: South Hills (1-0); Don Lugo (0-1).
Don Lugo dropped its season-opening game last week at Alta Loma, 14-6, with the team’s only touchdown coming on a pick-six by JoJo Galindo. Last season, South Hills defeated Don Lugo, 39-7, at Covina District Field.
South Hills, which won the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 championship last year under head coach Matt Bechtel, began its 2019 season with a 28-12 victory over Eisenhower last week. Coach Bechtel, the former Chino Hills High coach, resigned after last season to become the head coach at Damien High in La Verne.
South Hills is ranked third in Division 4 while Don Lugo is ranked 19th in Division 7.
Temescal Canyon at Ontario Christian, 7 p.m.
Location: Ontario Christian High, 931 W. Philadelphia St., Ontario.
2019 records: Temescal Canyon (1-0); Ontario Christian (1-0).
Ontario Christian’s Max Watkins rushed for three touchdowns last week in the Knights’ season-opening victory over Portola High of Irvine.
Temescal Canyon will enter tonight’s game with a 1-0 record after last week’s 6-0 victory over Martin Luther King High of Riverside. Temescal Canyon is currently ranked 11th in Division 8 and Ontario Christian is ranked 27th in Division 11 by maxpreps.com.
Ayala High (1-0), bye week.
Next game: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 vs. Diamond Ranch at Ayala High stadium, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.