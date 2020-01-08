A six-week youth volleyball league will begin Saturday, Jan. 11 at Chino Hills Community Park, 3280 Eucalyptus Ave.
The league concludes Saturday, Feb. 22.
Cost is $85.
A $10 materials fee is required on the first day of class. Beginner classes will take place from 9:40 to 10:55 a.m., followed by beginner-intermediate class from 10:45 to noon.
Registration is being taken at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills or online at chinohills.org/reconline.
Information: Coach Brad Brown at (951) 265-6173.
