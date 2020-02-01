They’re making it look easy.
The Ontario Christian High girls’ basketball team wrapped up the Ambassador League championship Tuesday night with an 81-25 win over Arrowhead Christian Academy, its first league title in the sport since the 2011-12 season.
Freshman Chloe Briggs, the second-leading scorer in the nation at 34.6 points-per-game, scored a game-high 31 points and Maddy Martinez scored 21 points in Tuesday’s win.
The Knights (21-2, 11-0) played Western Christian Friday after Champion press time.
They will travel to Aquinas in San Bernardino Tuesday and host Loma Linda Academy Thursday to conclude the regular season.
Both games tip off at 6 p.m.
Ontario Christian has won its 11 league games by an average of 42.9 points per game, outscoring its opponents, 810-338.
