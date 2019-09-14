It was quite a night for the Chino High football team on both sides of the ball.
Five players scored touchdowns on offense and the defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 49-10 victory Sept. 6 over Artesia, the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 runner up a year ago.
“We played a great game on offense and a great game on defense,” said first-year Chino head coach Joey LaRosa. “I told the kids this is how we can play. Two pick-sixes in this game, that’s special.”
Coach LaRosa took over the Cowboys program in February, inheriting only 26 players combined for his varsity and junior varsity teams.
He’s ecstatic getting two wins in his first three games of the season.
“We are our own worst enemy,” Coach LaRosa said. “If we keep putting everything together, we could be a great football team.”
Chino running back Jeremy Carter kicked off the scoring against Artesia (1-2) with a short touchdown run.
Luis Ramirez, Sebastian Salazar and Cesar Alvarez caught touchdown passes and Robert Gordon scored on an 87-yard run for Chino.
Isaac Samano returned an interception 98 yards for a score and Salazar intercepted a pass near midfield and raced into the endzone for a score. “We had a game plan to come here and destroy the other team,” said Samano, who transferred to Chino from Don Lugo High. “This win is huge for us. We are finding out what we are capable of and doing great stuff.”
Chino will host Patriot at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 and will host Hesperia on Friday, Sept. 27.
