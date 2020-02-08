Dozens of former teammates, coaches and friends of Chino Hills High basketball standout Onyeka Okongwu witnessed the jersey retirement of his No. 21 boys’ basketball jersey, which was also worn by Onyeka’s older brother Nnamdi Okongwu at the school.
“It feels good to finally retire his number after so long. They wanted to retire it after he passed, but I wanted to wear it in his honor first,” Onyeka said during the Jan. 31 ceremony inside the Chino Hills High gym where he played from 2016 to 2019, winning three state championships and earning dozens of individual awards. “It meant the world to me to wear Nnamdi’s number. Every day I walked in here I see his picture on the wall. It felt so good to represent him by wearing his number.”
Nnamdi Okongwu played for the Huskies during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons before he died just days before his 18th birthday in a skateboarding accident in Chino Hills. The accident took place in July 2014, just prior to his senior year at Chino Hills. He had a scholarship offer to Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.
Onyeka’s mother Kate and his younger brother Chukwuemeka joined Onyeka at midcourt to receive a framed No. 21 Chino Hills High basketball before a banner with Onyeka’s jersey and the years he played was unveiled to the nearly 1,000 people in attendance.
Onyeka is currently playing basketball at the University of Southern California, wearing No. 21, and is a projected lottery pick in June’s NBA Draft should he leave the university after this basketball season.
