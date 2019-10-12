Ayala and Ontario Christian high cross-country teams will compete today (Oct. 12) in the 41st annual Clovis Invitational, and the Chino Hills High cross-country team will head to Devore for the Inland Empire Challenge.
The Clovis Invitational is being held at Woodward Park, the site of the annual CIF State Cross Country meet, which will be held in November on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
Ontario Christian will compete in two races — the varsity girls’ small schools division race at 8:25 a.m. and the varsity boys’ small schools division race at 8:25 a.m.
Ayala High will kick off its day with the Girls Championship race at 8:55 a.m.
The Bulldogs will then compete in the boys’ x-large schools race at 10:40 a.m., followed by the frosh-soph girls’ race at noon, the junior varsity girls’ race at 12:35 p.m., the junior varsity boys’ x-large division and championship race at 1:05 p.m. and the frosh-soph x-large and championship race at 1:25 p.m.
Information: https://www.clovisxc.com/.
Chino Hills High will compete in several races at today’s Inland Empire Challenge at Glen Helen Regional Park in Devore.
The girls’ frosh team will run at 8:31 a.m., boys’ frosh at 9:05, boys’ sophomores at 9:25 a.m., girls’ sweepstakes at 10:30 a.m., boys’ varsity at 11:15 a.m., girls’ junior varsity at noon and boys’ junior varsity at 12:15 p.m.
Information: inlandempire challenge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.