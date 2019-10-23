Warner Pacific Classic in Oregon
Ayala High results from last Saturday's meet
Boys varsity, gold division
Team standings: 9th out of 25 teams.
Individuals: Yael Grimaldi, 21st, 16:08.44; Ko Akabori, 46th, 16:29.15; Austin Lemus, 60th, 16:46.95; Diego Sigala, 71st, 16:56.52; Nathan Tsai, 86th, 17:05.58.
Boys varsity, silver division
Team standings: no team score.
Individuals: Aidan Williamson, 32nd, 17:18.13; Gabriel Cao, 65th, 17:47.69; Harry Tang, 89th, 18:05.44;
Girls varsity, gold division
Team standings: 4th out of 23 teams.
Individuals: Shaina Berk, 22nd, 18:54.76; Megan Oh, 36th, 19:20.06; Emily Garcia, 38th, 19:22.24; Cadence Chang, 53rd, 19:47.95; Roxanne Ehrig, 67th, 20:02.19.
Girls varsity, silver division
Team standings: no team score.
Individuals: Olivia Gomez, 22nd, 20:23.25; Sophia Byers, 34th, 20:56.19; Isabella Torres, 49th, 21:30.55; Rylie Parker, 65th, 21:42.95.
