High school football schedule for Oct. 25

Palomares League
Teams: Ayala (8-0, 3-0) at Bonita (7-1, 2-1), 7 p.m.
Place: Bonita High School, 3102 D St., La Verne
Maxpreps rankings: Ayala 41st in the state, 434th in the nation; Bonita 135th in the state, 1,730th in the nation.
Ayala, the No. 1-ranked team in Division 6 of the CIF-Southern Section, is coming off a 28-0 win over Colony last week.
In three Palomares League games this season, the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents, 82-21.
Bonita cruised to a 5-0 record in its nonleague games and its only blemish so far was a 28-13 loss over Glendora in the Palomares League opener. Since the loss, the Bearcats defeated Colony, 21-8, and Alta Loma, 35-3.
Last year, Ayala defeated Bonita, 24-11.
Mt. Baldy League
Teams: Chino (3-5, 0-3) at Don Lugo (2-6 0-3), 7 p.m. in 40th annual Milk Can Game.
Place: Don Lugo High School, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Maxpreps Rankings: Chino 701st in the state, 10,180th in the nation; Don Lugo 629th in the state, 8,974th in the nation.
Don Lugo will seek its fourth straight Milk Can victory, and fifth in the past six years, when it takes on Chino in the 40th annual Milk Can contest.
Chino leads the all-time series, 24-15, over Don Lugo in Milk Can games that was first played in 1980.
This season, Chino is 0-3 in Mt. Baldy League games with losses to Ontario, Diamond Bar and Chaffey. Don Lugo is 1-2 with a win last week over Montclair and losses to Ontario and Chaffey.
Last year, Don Lugo defeated Chino, 35-0.
Baseline League
Teams: Upland (4-4, 2-1) at Chino Hills (4-4, 2-1), 7 p.m.
Place: Chino Hills High School, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills.
Maxpreps rankings: Upland 35th in the state, 325th in the nation; Chino Hills 105th in the state, 1,306th in the nation.
Chino Hills has a 2-0 record since the sudden resignations of head coach Chris Stevens and athletic director Sam Sabbara with victories over Damien and last week's win over Los Osos.
Chino Hills, Upland, Rancho Cucamonga and Etiwanda are locked into a four-way tie for first place in the Baseline League standings, thanks to forfeit losses to Upland and Rancho Cucamonga for self-reporting the use of an ineligible player who had not yet been cleared by the CIF-Southern Section.
The Huskies will host Etiwanda on Friday, Nov. 1.
Last year, Upland defeated Chino Hills, 42-32.
Ambassador League
Teams: Ontario Christian (6-2, 2-1) at Desert Christian Academy (1-7, 0-3), 7 p.m.
Place: Desert Christian Academy, 40-700 Yucca Lane, Bermuda Dunes
Maxpreps rankings: Ontario Christian 318th in the state; 4,480th in the nation; Western Christian 1,021st in the state, 14,035th in the nation.
Since opening its Ambassador League season with a 41-7 to Aquinas, Ontario Christian defeated Linfield Christian, 21-14, and Western Christian, 49-0, to improve to 2-1 in league play.
Desert Christian enters the game with a six-game losing streak, being outscored 303-59 in that time span.
Last year, Ontario Christian defeated Desert Christian Academy, 66-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.