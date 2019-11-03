Football teams at Ayala, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian will compete Friday, Nov. 8 in CIF-Southern Section first-round games.
Here's the schedule of Friday's games.
Division 5
Teams: Chino Hills (5-5, Baseline League 3rd place) at Mayfair (5-5, Suburban League champ)
Place: Mayfair High School, 6000 N. Woodruff Ave., Lakewood.
Maxpreps rankings: Chino Hills 94th in the state, 1,073rd in the nation; Mayfair 225th in the state, 3,085th in the nation.
Chino Hills finished the season with three victories in its last four Baseline League games, including Friday's 37-0 shut out victory over Etiwanda.
Quarterback Matthew Geeting has thrown for 2,124 yards (178 for 311) and 21 touchdowns and running back Rayce Thornton leads the Huskies with 950 yards on 137 carries and five touchdowns.
Mayfield won the Suburban League title with a 3-0 record with victories over La Mirada (14-13), Norwalk (41-0) and Bellflower (49-14).
The Monsoons are 4-2 in home games this season.
Division 6
Teams: Los Osos (5-5, Baseline League sixth-place team) at Ayala (10-0, Palomares League champion).
Place: Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Maxpreps Rankings: Los Osos 202nd in the state, 2,773rd in the nation; Ayala 35th in the state, 354th in the nation.
Ayala, the No. 1-ranked team in Division 6 of the CIF-Southern Section, will look for its first postseason victory since the 2008 season when it hosts Los Osos in a first-round game.
The Bulldogs secured their first 10-0 season in school history with Friday's 42-7 win over Alta Loma in the Palomares League finale.
Four-year varsity starting quarterback Cole McCain, running backs Jacob Badawi and Matthew Munoz and wide receiver Andrew Aguilar have led the Bulldogs this season.
Los Osos is among all six Baseline League teams to qualify for the CIF-Southern Section postseason.
The Grizzlies finished 5-5 overall, 1-4 in league play. Junior quarterback Donovan Smith has thrown for more than 2,000 yards and has tossed 14 touchdowns this season.
Division 7
Teams: Burbank (4-6, 3rd-place team Pacific League) at Don Lugo (4-6, tied 2nd-place team Mt. Baldy League).
Place: Don Lugo High School, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Maxpreps rankings: Burbank 322nd in the state, 4,461 in the nation; Don Lugo 552nd in the state, 7,951st in the nation.
After dropping its first two Mt. Baldy League games of the season to Chaffey and Ontario, respectively, the Conquistadores rallied with victories over Montclair (36-12), Chino (15-14) and Diamond Bar (16-13).
Against Diamond Bar on Friday, freshman kicker Mackenzie Aguilera booted a 25-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in the game to break a 13-13 tie and send Don Lugo to the postseason.
Burbank lost three of its last four games in the regular season and finished in third-place in the Pacific League.
Friday's playoff game between Don Lugo and Burbank will be the third postseason game against each other in the past four years.
In 2016, Burbank won, 44-14. In 2017, Don Lugo defeated Burbank, 28-7.
Division 11
Teams: Riverside Poly (5-5, 3rd-place team Inland Valley League) at Ontario Christian (8-2, 2nd-place team Ambassador League)
Place: Ontario Christian High School, 931 W. Philadelphia St., Ontario.
Maxpreps rankings: Riverside Poly 586th in the state, 8,390th in the nation; Ontario Christian 337th in the state, 4,685 in the nation.
Ontario Christian won its final four Ambassador League games to finish 4-1 in league play and place second in the league standings. In its last three games, the Knights outscored their opponents, 167-6.
Riverside Poly won two of its last three games of the regular season to place third in the Inland Valley League. This season, Poly has thrown for more yards than rushing yards (1,321 to 1,109).
