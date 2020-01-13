Ayala High graduate Dane Cruikshank and the Tennessee Titans are one step away from reaching a spot in Super Bowl LIV with last Saturday’s 28-12 win over the Baltimore Ravens, the AFC’s No. 1-seed.
The Titans (11-7) will travel to Kansas City (12-4) for Sunday’s AFC Championship game, scheduled for 12:05 p.m. on CBS.
Cruikshank, a second-year safety and special teams player with the Titans, broke up a crucial fourth-down pass from Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson with 4:27 left in the fourth quarter as the Ravens drove into Titans territory.
The 2013 Ayala High grad also drew a penalty against Baltimore’s De’Anthony Thomas on a punt return in the second quarter when Thomas called for a fair catch, let the ball drop and tried to block Cruikshank from getting the loose ball.
Thomas was called for an illegal block after calling for a fair catch, which was a five-yard penalty that pushed Baltimore from its own 10-yard line to the 5-yard line.
The winner of the Titans-Chiefs game will advance to the Feb. 2 Super Bowl in Miami against the winner of the NFC championship game between the San Francisco 49ers (14-3) and the Green Bay Packers (14-3).
The NFC game is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. on the Fox Network.
Cruikshank could become the third Chino Valley Unified School District graduate to compete in a Super Bowl in the past 11 years.
Chino High graduate Sedrick Ellis won a Super Bowl title with the New Orleans Saints in 2010 and Don Lugo High grad George Uko won a ring with the Denver Broncos in 2015.
After graduating from Ayala High, Cruikshank, 24, played two seasons at Citrus College in Glendora and two seasons at the University of Arizona before being selected by the Titans as a fifth-round selection in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.