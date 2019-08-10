City of Chino
Youth Basketball Clinic
Dates: Saturdays, Sept. 7 through Oct. 12.
Cost: $52 for Chino residents, $62 for non-residents.
Location: Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Times: 8 to 10 a.m. for players ages 9-10; 10 a.m. to noon for players ages 11-12; and noon to 2 p.m. for players ages 13-14.
Information: The clinic will focus on basic basketball fundamental skills while learning sportsmanship and teamwork. Players will receive a T-shirt. Call 334-3260 for more information.
Pee Wee Soccer
Dates: Saturdays, Aug. 24-Sept. 21.
Cost: $41 for Chino residents, $51 for non-residents.
Location: Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Times: 9 to 10 a.m. for players ages 3-4; 10:30 to 11 a.m. for players ages 5-6.
Information: Players will learn fundamentals of soccer in a non-competitive environment. All players will receive a T-shirt, certificate and pizza party. Call 334-3258 for more information.
Youth Basketball Leagues
Registration deadline: Saturday, Oct. 19.
Dates: Jan. 11 through Feb. 29.
Cost: $63 for Chino residents; $73 for non-residents.
Location: Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Divisions: Boys 2003-2005; Boys 2006-2007; Boys 2008-2009; Boys 2010-2011; Girls 2006-2007; Girls 2008-2009; Girls 2010-2011.
Players already on a high school basketball team are prohibited from playing in a recreational or organized league because of rules by the CIF-Southern Section.
Information: The eight-week league will begin with team practices in December, followed by games on Jan. 11.
A coaches meeting will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, followed by a parent meeting on Friday, Nov. 1 or Saturday, Nov. 2. Players will receive a basketball jersey, award and a team pizza party. Call 334-3258 for more information.
Rookie Basketball
Registration deadline: Saturday, Oct. 19.
Dates: Saturdays, Jan. 11-Feb. 29.
Cost: $63 for Chino residents; $73 for non-residents.
Location: Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St., Chino.
Times: 8 to 11 a.m. for players born in 2012 and 2013.
Information: The eight-week league will begin with team practices in December, followed by games on Jan. 11. A coaches meeting will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, followed by a parent meeting on Friday, Nov. 1 or Saturday, Nov. 2. Players will receive a basketball jersey, award and a team pizza party. Call 334-3258 for more information.
City of Chino Hills
Youth Rookie Baseball
Dates: Saturdays, Sept. 28 through Nov. 2.
Cost: $40 for players ages 6 to 8.
Location: Hunters Hill Park, 6070 Natalie Road.
Times: 10 to 11 a.m.
Information: Players will learn the fundamentals of baseball, taking part in throwing, hitting and fielding in a non-competitive environment. Players will receive an award and pizza party.
Call 364-2700 for more information.
Pee Wee Baseball
Dates: Mondays Sept. 23-Oct. 28.
Cost: $40 for six-week class.
Location: Grand Avenue Park, 1301 Grand Ave., Chino Hills.
Times: 3 to 3:50 p.m. for players ages 3 and 4; 4 to 4:50 p.m. for players age 4 and 5.
Pee Wee Baseball
Dates: Saturdays Sept. 28 through Nov. 2.
Cost: $40 for six-week class.
Location: Hunters Hill Park, 6070 Natalie Road in Chino Hills.
Times: 11 to 11:50 a.m. for players ages 3 and 4; noon to 12:50 p.m. for players age 4 and 5.
Pee Wee Basketball
Dates: Wednesdays, Sept. 25 through Oct. 30.
Cost: $40 for six-week class.
Location: Grand Avenue Park, 1301 Grand Ave., Chino Hills.
Times: 3 to 3:50 p.m. for players ages 3 and 4; 4 to 4:50 p.m. for players age 4 and 5.
Pee Wee Soccer
Dates: Tuesdays, Sept. 24 through Oct. 29 or Thursdays, Sept. 26 through Oct. 31.
Cost: $40 for six-week class.
Location: Grand Avenue Park, 1301 Grand Ave., Chino Hills.
Times: 3 to 3:50 p.m. for players ages 3 and 4; 4 to 4:50 p.m. for players age 4 and 5.
Pee Wee Soccer
Dates: Saturdays Sept. 28 through Nov. 2.
Cost: $40 for six-week class.
Location: Hunters Hill Park, 6070 Natalie Road in Chino Hills.
Times: 9 to 9:50 a.m.. for players ages 3 and 4; 10 to 10:50 a.m. for players age 4 and 5.
