The Chino Hills High boys basketball team will hold a jersey retirement ceremony Friday, Jan. 31 in honor of two Okongwu family members who had a major impact on the Huskies' basketball program as players during the past decade.
The school will retire No. 21 for Nnamdi Okongwu and his younger brother Onyeka Okongwu, who both wore the number at Chino Hills High, in a ceremony at the Huskies' game at the Chino Hills High gym, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Tip off against Los Osos High is 6:30 p.m.
It's not yet known if the ceremony will take place before the game, or at halftime.
Nnamdi Okongwu played for the Huskies during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons before he died July 18, 2014 in a skateboarding accident on Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills.
More than 2,500 people attended a memorial service three days later at Chino Hills High’s stadium.
The 6-foot-9-inch, 225-pound power forward had a scholarship offer to Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles.
Oneyka Okongwu chose to wear No. 21 in honor of his brother during his four seasons at Chino Hills High, where he won three state championships (2016, 2018 and 2019).
Onyeka is currently a freshman on the University of Southern California men’s basketball team, averaging 17.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
Should he leave USC after one season, Okongwu is projected to be a high lottery pick in June’s NBA Draft.
There is a fee to enter Friday's game, which will take place in the large gymnasium at Chino Hills High.
Information: 606-7540 ext. 5436.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.