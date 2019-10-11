Chino Hills High football coach Chris Stevens and athletic director Sam Sabbara resigned their positions Thursday afternoon, but a reason for their resignations was not announced publicly.
A phone call to Coach Stevens has not been returned.
Phone messages left at Chino Hills High and with Chino Valley Unified spokeswoman Imee Perius were also not returned.
Coach Stevens was hired as Huskies varsity football coach prior to the 2016 season.
The Huskies play tonight (Friday, Oct. 11) at Damien High, which is coached by Matt Bechtel.
Coach Bechtel resigned as Chino Hills High varsity football coach five days after the conclusion of the 2015 season because of philosophical differences with school administration.
The Huskies have three games left in the regular season—Friday, Oct. 18 at Los Osos High; Friday, Oct. 25 at home vs. Upland; and Friday, Nov. 1 at home vs. Etiwanda.
