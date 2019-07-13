The trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans that involved Chino Hills High graduate Lonzo Ball became official last Saturday afternoon.
Ball, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Lakers, was sent to New Orleans along with Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, the draft rights to 2019 first-round pick De’Andre Hunter, two first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and cash in exchange for three-time NBA first-team honoree Anthony Davis.
The Lakers’ wishes were to pair Davis with three-time NBA champion Lebron James in Los Angeles and turn around the storied franchise that has 16 NBA titles in its history, but no postseason appearances in six seasons.
It’s the longest playoff drought in Lakers’ history.
“Anthony Davis is arguably the most dominate all-around young player in today’s NBA,” said Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka in a statement released last Saturday. “Anthony represents everything we stand for, with the unwavering commitment to excellence as both a person and athlete. This is a historic moment for the Lakers franchise, and we couldn’t be more proud to have him.”
The trade ends the two-year run in Los Angeles for Ball, who earned National High School Player of the Year honors in his senior season at Chino Hills High where he led the Huskies to a 35-0 season, the CIF-Southern Section and CIF State titles, and the mythical national championship by several high school basketball publications since there is no official national tournament. He played one season at UCLA, helping lead the Bruins to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Immediately after a loss to Kentucky, Ball declared he would be entering the NBA Draft.
Ball played 99 games in two seasons with the Lakers, averaging 10.0 points, 6.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds and shot 38 percent from the floor. He hit 31.5 percent of his 3-point shots and 43.7 percent of his attempted from the free throw line.
Ball last played for the Lakers on Jan. 19, the day he suffered a grade-3 ankle sprain during a game in Houston. He was helped off the floor and was shut down for the rest of the season.
The NBA season begins in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.