Ten Chino Valley high school football players earned All CIF-Southern Section honors for the 2019 season.
Division 5 (from Chino Hills High): Matthew Geeting, quarterback, junior; Tyler Perez, offensive line, senior; Isiah Carl, defensive back, junior; Tucker Belville, linebacker, senior.
Division 6 (from Ayala High): Cole McCain, quarterback, senior; Anthony La France, offensive line, senior.
Division 7 (from Don Lugo High): Gary Garcia, running back, junior.
Division 11 (from Ontario Christian High): Ricky Freymond, offensive line, junior; Connor Mooneyham, running back, senior; Nathaniel Lozano, tight end, senior.
