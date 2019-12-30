Chino Hills High graduate Lonzo Ball connected on a career-high seven 3-pointers Sunday night in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 127-112 win over the Houston Rockets.
Ball, the Pelicans’ starting point guard, played a team-high 40 minutes in the victory, finishing 10 of 20 from the field, including 7 of 12 from behind the 3-point line.
The 6-foot-6 guard also had 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a plus-minus of +12.
Ball graduated in 2016 from Chino Hills High where he led the Huskies to the 2015-16 CIF-Southern Section and CIF State Open Division championships.
He spent one season at UCLA before he was selected as the No. 2-overall draft pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.
He was traded in July to the Pelicans in a package deal that brought NBA All-Star Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles.
This season with New Orleans, Ball is averaging 10.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists in 26 games.
