Football, Division 6: 1. Kaiser, 2. Pacifica-Oxnard, 3. Ayala, 4. La Serna 5. Citrus Valley 6. Apple Valley 7. Los Osos 8. San Jacinto 9. Los Altos 10. St. Margaret’s.
Girls’ volleyball, Division 3: 1. Ontario Christian 2. La Salle 3. Long Beach Wilson 4. San Marcos 5. Paloma Valley 6. South Torrance 7. Valencia 8. St. Margaret’s 9. Los Osos 10. Mission Viejo.
Girls’ volleyball, Division 6: 1. Buckley 2. Cate 3. Nordoff 4. San Dimas 65. Linfield Christian 6. Don Lugo 7. Summit 8. Mary Star of the Sea 9. Valley View 10. Western Christian.
Girls cross country, Division 1: 1. Great Oak 2. Saugus 3. Mira Costa 4. Chino Hills 5. Ayala 6. Yucaipa 7. San Clemente 8. West Ranch 9. Trabuco Hills 10. (tie) Aliso Niguel and Vista Murrieta.
