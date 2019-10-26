Football teams at Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high schools will play their final regular season games of the 2019 season next week.
Chino Hiigh will travel to Montclair for a 6 p.m. kickoff Thursday, Oct. 31 in the Mt. Baldy League finale.
On Friday, Nov. 1, Ayala will host Alta Loma in a Palomares League game at 7 p.m.; Chino Hills will host Etiwanda in a Baseline League game; Don Lugo will go to Diamond Bar in a Mt. Baldy League game; and Ontario Christian will host Arrowhead Christian in Ambassador League play.
Teams will learn their postseason fate when the CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets are announced Sunday, Nov. 2 at cifss.org.
Should they advance to the playoffs, Chino Hills will compete in Division 5, Ayala in Division 6, Don Lugo in Division 7, Ontario Christian in Division 11 and Chino in Division 13.
Playoff games will be held on Nov. 8, 15, 22 and 28-29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.