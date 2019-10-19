Chino Hills High’s girls volleyball team won the Field Level Division II Diamond championship award with its first-place finish at the 17th Annual Southern California Invitational in San Diego last weekend.
The Huskies defeated Otay Ranch 25-20, 25-20 in the championship game.
Chino Hills beat Mater Dei 25-7, 26-24 in the semifinals before defeating Vista 19-25, 25-20, 17-15.
Other Chino Hills tournament scores were: Rancho Buena Vista defeats Chino Hills 17-25, 25-11, 15-13; Chino Hills defeats Cicero Prep 25-7, 25-10; Chino Hills defeats Steele Canyon 25-22 , 25-17; and South Pasadena defeats Chino Hills 26-24, 25-21.
Team members are Stephanie Cook, Alex Hollingdrake, Malena The’, Eryn Lim, Paige Gutowski, Kylie Alaan, Tehya Chadwick, Kayla Torres, Kaitlyn Danskin, Kate Keehan, Kayla Cunningham, Alysha Colladay, Cassi Koffroth, Chloe Lyman, Jia Albaran, Paige Wu, Camille The’, Lorraine Anderson and Coach Joe Schnake.
