Chino High softball player Milaysia Ochoa signed a national letter of intent with Iowa State University, school athletic director Michael Hinkle reported.
Ochoa signed her letter on Thanksgiving Day.
She hit a team-best .654 last season, leading the team in at-bats (103), runs scored (33), hits (51), doubles (15), triples (4) and home runs (3).
