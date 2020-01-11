The Chino Hills Extreme U14 girls soccer team won the Area 1B title at Ayala Park in Chino last weekend, beating Diamond Bar in a shoot out in the championship game. The Extreme will compete in the Section 1 playoffs next month. Team members are Coach Mike Manusia, Ashley Yrigoyen, Hailey Smyser, Kim Alvarado, Aubree Mendoza , Kaya Nuno-Kimura, Sierra Brooks, Kendra Lippa, Maddy Wills, Celine Acevedo, Tessa Hudson, Emilie Manusia, Raelene Diaz and Coach Luis Nuno.
