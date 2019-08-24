Chino Hills Aquatics club swimmer Teagan O’Dell competed in the 2019 Western Zone Age Group Championships at Mt. Hood Aquatics Center last week in Oregon, winning the 100 freestyle, 50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke and 200 individual medley and placing second in the 200 fly.
Her 200 breaststroke time of 2:18.69 broke the record in her age group set by U.S. Olympian Missy Franklin’s time of 2:19.16.
Currently, O’Dell is ranked first in the country among 12-year-olds in the 50 and 100 free, 100 and 200 back and the 200 and 400 individual medleys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.