High school sports schedule for Jan. 4-Jan. 11.
Boys basketball
Jan. 4— DON LUGO vs. Ayala, 4 p.m.
Jan. 7—AYALA vs. Claremont, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 6:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 6:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Western Christian (Upland), 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 10—Ayala at Glendora, 6:30 p.m.; Chino at Diamond Bar, 6:30 p.m.; Chino Hills at Damien (La Verne), 6:30 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 6:30 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 11—AYALA vs. Calvary Baptist, 3:30 p.m.; Ontario Christian in Southern California Showcase at Damien High School in La Verne, TBA.
Girls basketball
Jan. 4—Chino Hills in Northview Tournament in Covina, TBA
Jan. 6—DON LUGO vs. Upland, 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 7—AYALA vs. Claremont, 5 p.m.; Chino at Ontario, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 4:45 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey (Ontario), 4:45 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Western Christian (Upland), 6 p.m.
Jan. 10—Ayala at Glendora, 5 p.m.; CHINO vs. Diamond Bar, 6:30 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. St. Lucy’s, 4:45 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 4:45 p.m.; ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
Jan. 7—AYALA vs. Glendora, 5:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario, 5 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 6 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 5 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Western Christian at (Ralph Lewis Sports Complex in Fontana), 3 p.m.
Jan. 9—AYALA vs. Colony, 5:30 p.m.; Chino at Diamond Bar, 5 p.m.; Chino Hills at Damien (La Verne), 6 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 5 p.m.
Jan. 10— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
Jan. 7—Ayala at Glendora, 5:30 p.m.; Chino at Ontario, 5 p.m.; Chino Hills at Rancho Cucamonga, 6 p.m.; Don Lugo at Chaffey (Ontario), 5 p.m.; Ontario Christian at Western Christian (at Ralph Lewis Sports Complex in Fontana), 3 p.m.
Jan. 9—Ayala at Colony, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Diamond Bar, 5 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. St. Lucy’s, 6 p.m.; Don Lugo at Ontario, 5 p.m.
Jan. 10— ONTARIO CHRISTIAN vs. Aquinas, 4 p.m.
Girls water polo
Jan. 7—AYALA vs. Glendora, 3:30 p.m.; CHINO vs. Ontario, 4:45 p.m.; CHINO HILLS vs. Rancho Cucamonga, 4:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Chaffey, 3:15 p.m.
Jan. 8—AYALA vs. Colony, 3:30 p.m.
Jan. 9—Chino at Diamond Bar, 4:45 p.m.; Chino Hills at St. Lucy’s (at Damien High in La Verne), 4:15 p.m.; DON LUGO vs. Ontario, 3:15 p.m.
Jan. 9-11—Ayala in Arlington-Poly Tournament in Riverside, TBA.
Jan. 10-11—Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo in Diamond Bar Tournament, TBA.
Wrestling
Jan. 4—Ayala, Chino (girls) in San Dimas Tournament, 9 a.m.; Ayala in Ayala Tournament, 8 a.m.
Jan. 8—Chino Hills at Damien (La Verne), 6 p.m.
Jan. 9—AYALA vs. Glendora, 6 p.m.; CHINO vs. Chaffey, 6:30 p.m.; Don Lugo at Montclair, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 10-11—Ayala, Chino in Five Counties Tournament, 7 a.m.
Jan. 11—Don Lugo in Bridgetown Throwdown at La Puente High, 9:30 a.m.
