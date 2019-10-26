They’ve made it look easy.
Don Lugo High’s freshmen football team improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in league Thursday afternoon to win the Mt. Baldy League title with a 47-0 win over Chino in the annual “Milk Jug” game between the two freshman programs. Last night, the varsity teams competed for the “Milk Can” trophy.
This season, Don Lugo freshmen have outscored their opponents, 275-41, during their nine-game run with one game remaining at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at Diamond Bar High, 21400 Pathfinder Road in Diamond Bar.
Don Lugo led 26-0 at halftime.
The Conquistadores will play their final game of the season at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Diamond Bar High.
