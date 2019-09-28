Knights defeat Lions in straight sets

The Ontario Christian High girls’ volleyball team took a two-game lead in the Ambassador League standings with a 25-11, 25-21, 25-13 victory over second-place Linfield Christian Thursday night.
The victory extended the Knights league winning streak to 23 games and they have won 39 of their last 40 games overall, dating back to last season.
Jenna Holmes finished with 11 kills and 10 digs, Payton Tazelaar added 11 kills, five digs and two aces and Giselle Vogel chipped in with nine kills, five digs and 13 assists against Linfield Christian.
Selena Balderas finished with 10 digs and Kiley Goedhart had eight digs, 18 assists and four aces.
Ontario Christian will face Rancho Cucamonga at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at the Ontario Christian gym in a nonleague game.
The Knights will then travel to Arrowhead Christian in Redlands for a 6 p.m. game Tuesday.
