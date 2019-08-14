Ayala High will start selling tickets for the annual “Battle of the Bone” football game against Chino Hills High on Thursday, Aug. 15 to varsity football players, junior varsity and frosh football players, spirit leaders and band members, the school announced this week.
The season-opening game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Adult tickets are $10. Children ages 2 to 11 are $2 and students with an ASB card are free.
All tickets must be purchased in advance.
Varsity football players are limited to six tickets if their names appear on the school’s football roster.
Junior varsity, frosh football players, spirit leaders and band members are limited to two tickets.
Ayala students with an ASB card can buy one ticket on Monday, Aug. 19 at the student store windows at lunch or after school until 3 p.m.
General public tickets will be available from Tuesday, Aug. 20 through Friday, Aug. 23 at the student store.
“Parents and guests may check into the front office and then go to the student store to purchase tickets from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.,” school officials said in a statement.
Parents and guests are limited to four tickets apiece.
Tickets will be available until sold out. Ayala High has a capacity of 3,103 for its home side bleachers.
Parking is available at the front of the stadium for $5. All other parking lots surrounding Ayala High are free.
For information on purchasing tickets for the Chino Hills High visitors’ side, call the school at 606-7540.
Information: ayalasports.org.
