It would be hard pressed to find another girls’ volleyball team competing in this year’s CIF State Playoffs that has put in more miles on the road than Ontario Christian High.
A trip to Bakersfield and three visits to schools in San Diego County weren’t enough to stop the Knights (37-3) from reaching Saturday's CIF State Division 2 title game at Santiago Canyon College, 8045 Chapman Ave., Orange.
Ontario Christian, the Division 2 Southern California Champion, will play Northern California champ Los Gatos (31-9) at 4 p.m.
Los Gatos is the top-ranked team in the Northern California bracket, having lost only one set in the state playoffs.
General admission tickets are $12 or $8 for children, high school students with identification and senior citizens. Parking is $5, which can be paid through several automated parking permit dispensers.
Ontario Christian will seek its second straight CIF State championship after winning the Division 3 title last season.
The Knights, the 11th-seeded team in the Southern California bracket, reached Saturday's title game after defeating No. 5 Carlsbad 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 16-25, 16-14 Tuesday night at Carlsbad High School.
Jenna Holmes finished with 29 kills, Giselle Vogel had 10 kills and 26 assists, Peyton Tazelaar added eight kills and Selena Balderas recorded 26 digs for Ontario Christian.
In this year’s state playoffs, Ontario Christian defeated Bakersfield Christian in five sets, defeated San Marcos in three sets and defeated Eastlake High of Chula Vista in three sets before Tuesday’s win at Carlsbad.
