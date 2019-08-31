Chino Youth Boxing Club fighters finished with a 2-2 combined record at the Legends Showcase Sunday at the Neighborhood Activity Center in Chino.
Boxers ages 8 to 30 took part in the afternoon event in front of 400 people in attendance.
Chino’s Victor Cruz, 15, defeated Mark Morales, 17, and Jonathan Torres, 10 defeated Grampa Boxing’s Adair Velazquez, 9.
Rounders Boxing’s Gene Barbeah, 23, defeated Chino’s Osman Vanvield, 29, and Chango’s Boxing’s Jose De Jesus, 23, Chino’s Ricardo Navarro, 18.
Chino Youth Boxing will host its Gobbler Gloves show at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Neighborhood Activity Center. Doors open at noon. Information: 334-3260.
