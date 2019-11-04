Knights girls' volleyball reach Division 3 title game

The Ontario Christian High girls’ volleyball team will seek its second straight CIF-Southern Section championship at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, taking on Paloma Valley in the Division 3 title game at Cerritos College in Norwalk.
The Knights (32-3) defeated Paloma Valley in four sets in the Division 5 title game in 2018, and a week later, defeated the Wildcats in straight-sets in the CIF State Division 3 tournament.
Ontario Christian went onto win its first state title in school history.
Cerritos College is located at 11110 Alondra Blvd., east of the 605 Freeway.
General admission tickets are $12. Tickets for students ages 5 to 13 with school identification are $5.
Ontario Christian defeated Culver City Saturday in the Division 3 semifinals 25-21, 25-18, 25-15 to reach this afternoon’s championship game.
Peyton Tazelaar had 14 kills and 13 digs and Jenna Holmes added 10 kills and 21 digs for Ontario Christian, which also got seven kills 20 assists and an ace from Giselle Vogel and 10 digs from Selena Balderas.
The CIF State Playoffs will begin Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Ontario Christian has won 53 of its last 56 games, dating back to last season, with all three losses happening during in-season tournaments.
In this season’s playoffs, Ontario Christian defeated Sage Hill, La Canada, Notre Dame Academy and Culver City, losing only one set to Notre Dame Academy.
Ranked ninth in the state and 76th nationally by maxpreps.com, Ontario Christian won the Ambassador League title for the second straight season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.