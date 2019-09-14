Chino High sophomore Mia Chavez won the Girls Varsity small schools division race and Chino Hills High junior Jacqueline Duarte finished third in the Girls Varsity Sundown Showdown race at last weekend’s Cool Breeze Invitational cross country meet at Brookside Country Club, located next to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
Chavez, the defending Mt. Baldy League champion, won her race in 17 minutes, 22.7 seconds, which was the top time among 219 runners in the race. She won the race by 9.8 seconds ahead of St. Margaret High’s Liesel Blau, who ran a time of 17 minutes, 32.5 seconds.
Duarte, who is the two-time defending Baseline League champion, ran a time of 17 minutes, 1.4 seconds to place third in the showdown race. She finished just 0.3 seconds behind second-place finisher Dalia Frias of Mira Costa and 2.1 seconds behind race winner Colony’s Amber Rios.
Results
Ayala High
Girls Varsity, Sundown Showdown
Team standings: 8th out of 25 teams
Individual results: Shaina Berk, 23rd, 18:01.9; Megan Oh, 36th, 18:27.1; Cadence Chang, 65th, 18:58.4; Emma Bialy, 74th, 19:05.1; Olivia Gomez, 80th, 19:08.9.
Boys Varsity, Sundown Showdown
Team standings: 18th out of 35 teams.
Individual results: Yael Grimaldi, 28th, 15:11.6; Austin Lemus, 93rd, 15:56.1; Ko Akabori, 105th, 16:00.5; Sebastian Contreras, 131st, 16:15.0; Diego Sigala, 141st, 16:17.1.
Boys varsity, large schools
Team standings: Ayala 18th out of 20 teams.
Individual results: Andrew Vela, 92nd, 17:27.6; Franklin Peck, 97th, 17:36.5; Kenny Sunada, 115th, 17:52.2; Nathan Rios, 116th, 17:55.0; Ryan Chu, 124th, 18:13.1.
Girls varsity, large schools
Team standings: 24th out of 27 teams.
Individual results: Melissa Delgado, 66th, 19:33.9; Sophia Byers, 102nd, 20:07.2; Samantha Martinez, 137th, 20:45.4; Isabella Torres, 139th, 20:47.5; Brooklynn Valdez, 190th, 22:17.4.
Boys Sophomores, large schools
Team standings: 20th out of 33 teams.
Individual results: Dominic Ruiz, 56th, 17:43.7; Nicholas Schott, 84th, 18:12.0; Damien Campos, 123rd, 18:39.9; Ian Facenda, 300th, 22:38.2; Roshan Vettikattu, 301st, 22:40.2.
Girls Frosh-Soph, large schools
Team standings: 14th out of 33 teams.
Individual results: Roxanne Ehrig, 35th, 20:56.5; Kaitlyn Cerwinski, 73rd, 21:54.3; Ava Cornell, 104th, 22:26.7; Olivia Pluma, 121st, 22:45.7; Sunny Lin, 124th, 22:48.7.
Boys Frosh, large schools
Team standings: 8th out of 30 teams.
Individual results: Nathan Tsai, ninth, 16:43.5; Malachi Morris, 10th, 16:44.2; Andre Simicic, 66th, 18:22.7; Ethan Annotti-Izumi, 88th, 18:38.6; Joshua Aguayo, 126th, 19:15.8.
Chino Hills High
Girls Varsity, Sundown Showdown
Team standings: 6th out of 25 teams.
Individual results: Jacqueline Duarte, third, 17:01.4; Jenna Gallegos, 32nd, 18:23.6; Lauren Jauregui, 37th, 18:28.3; Miranda McGarry, 70th, 19:03.4; Karis Brown, 75th, 19:05.3.
Boys Varsity, Sundown Showdown
Team standings: 35th out of 36 teams.
Individual results: Mason Ma, 127th, 16:12.9; Erik Garcia, 172nd, 16:35.5; Tyson Musser, 187th, 16:44.2; Noah Chavez, 206th, 16:54.0; Nick Shutes, 250th, 17:31.1.
Girls Junior Varsity, large schools
Team standings: 10th out of 23 teams.
Individual results: Isabella Duarte, 23rd, 21:06.8; Samantha Hassel, 33rd, 21:51.5; Belinda Oceguera, 34th, 21:56.6; Ashley Zazueta Rodriguez, 123rd, 26:09.6; Villanie Sanchez, 149th, 27:27.7.
Boys Junior Varsity, large schools
Team standings: 11th out of 29 teams.
Individual results: Jacob Montenegro, 33rd, 17:32.2; Austin Bertalot, 53rd, 17:55.1; Brandon Lopez, 57th, 17:59.8; Andres Morales, 68th, 18:11.2; Marquis Meredith, 76th, 18:17.8.
Boys Sophomores, large schools
Team standings: 16th out of 28 teams
Individual results: Luke Zimmerman, 52nd, 17:41.8; Jacob Padilla, 65th, 17:53.2; Skylar Jones, 124th, 18:41.8; Evan Schluter, 165th, 19:17.6; Marco Velazquez, 181st, 19:28.0.
Girls Frosh-Soph, large schools
Team standings: 15th out of 33 teams.
Individual results: Riley Rivera, 52nd, 21:24.8; Anuthmi Waas, 83rd, 22:03.9; Cassie Ramirez, 88th, 22:07.7; Lillian Oceguera, 156th, 23:38.8; Alayna Hayes, 158th, 23:26.5.
Boys Frosh, large schools
Team standings: 9th out of 30 teams.
Individual results: Seth Romero, 15th, 17:00.4; Aiden Gomez, 41st, 17:47.8; Caleb Mitchell, 79th, 18:35.6; Rylan Dinneweth, 80th, 18:35.8; Jack Pusztai, 99th, 18:48.1.
Chino High
Boys Varsity, small schools
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Kristian Kimberlin, 31st, 16:25.2; Cesar Hernandez, 78th, 17:16.7;
Girls Varsity, small schools
Team standings: No team score.
Individual results: Mia Chavez, first, 17:22.7; Allison Gutierrez, 57th, 10:43.2; Megan Mirolla, 90th, 21:40.2;
Boys Sophomores, small schools
Team standings: 5th out of 28 teams.
Individual results: Rodrigo Aguilera, third, 16:59.6; Adam Perez, sixth, 17:14.7; Joveth Carrasco, 14th, 17:38.2; Xzavian Ochoa, 57th, 19:25.1; Bayron Vazquez, 152nd, 23:02.1.
Girls Frosh-Soph, small schools
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Alexis Wachowski, second, 20:34.2; Alyssa Trejo, 81st, 24:27.3; Audrey Cuevas-Molina, 137th, 26:31.3.
