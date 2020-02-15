University of Southern California’s Onyeka Okongwu, a 2019 Chino Hills High graduate, is among 10 finalists for the 2020 Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award given to the top center in college basketball. Fan voting began Feb. 7 at hoophall awards.com.
The award is presented by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Okongwu, a 6-foot-9 freshman at USC, is averaging 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Trojans. He’s shooting 60.8 percent from the field and has a 74.6 free throw percentage.
Currently, Okongwu ranks eighth in the nation in blocked shots and blocks per game and is 19th in the country in field-goal percentage.
His 65 blocks rank first among freshman college basketball players in the country and is second with 2.96 blocks per game and field-goal percentage and third in offensive rebounds per game at 3.36.
He is also tied for fourth among freshmen in double-doubles with nine, fifth in free throws made at 91, tied for fifth in rebounds per game (9.0) and total field goals with 141, sixth in points per game (17.0) and eight in total points with 373.
The Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award winner will be announced at the College Basketball Awards Show on April 10 in Los Angeles.
Other finalists are Duke’s Vernon Carey, Georgetown’s Omer Yurtseven, Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev, Iowa’s Luke Garza, Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike, Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu, Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson, Washington’s Isaiah Stewart and William & Mary’s Nathan Knight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.