Ontario Christian High’s Alex Schloeman (with ball)
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Ontario Christian High’s Alex Schloeman (with ball) is fouled on his way to the basket Tuesday night in Ontario Christian’s 59-43 loss to Glendora High in a nonleague boys’ basketball game. Ontario Christian (2-3) led 22-14 at the half before Glendora took control, outscoring the Knights 26-3 in the third quarter. Scholeman led the Knights with 14 points, 11 of which came during the second half. Hayden Dykstra scored a game-high 24 points for Glendora, which improved to 5-2. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.