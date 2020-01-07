CIF-Southern Section rankings for Jan. 6-12

Four Chino Valley high school sports teams are ranked in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
Girls basketball
Division 3A: 1. Long Beach Wilson 2. Eisenhower 3. Dominguez 4. Yucca Valley 5. West Covina 6. Royal 7. Chino 8. (tie) Viewpoint and Grace Brethren 10. Torrance 11. La Quinta 12. Providence 13. Anaheim 14. (tie) Compton and Rowland 16. Yorba Linda.
Division 4AA: 1. Paloma Valley 2. La Salle 3. Xavier Prep 4. Ontario Christian 5. Westlake 6. Holy Martyrs 7. Riverside Notre Dame 8. Montclair 9. Inglewood 10. Bassett 11. Buena Park 12. San Marcos 13. Orange Vista 14. Santa Clara 15. Calabasas 16. Portola.
Boys soccer
Division 5: 1. Coachella Valley 2. Granite Hills 3. Oak Hills 4. Nogales 5. Animo Leadership 6. Baldwin Park 7. Ayala 8. Rancho Cucamonga 9. Kaiser 10. (tie) San Gorgonio and Desert Hot Springs.
Girls soccer
Division 6: 1. Gabrielino 2. Marshall 3. Shadow Hills 4. Rancho Mirage 5. Desert Mirage 6. Ontario Christian 7. Coachella Valley 8. El Rancho 9. Nogales 10. Victorville University Prep.
