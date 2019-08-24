Chino Youth Boxing Foundation will host its Legends Showcase at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
Boxers from the Chino Youth Boxing Club and around Southern California are expected to participate.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and younger. Parking is free.
The Chino Youth Boxing Club is open to residents ages 8 and up.
Monthly fee is $5 for children ages 8 to 17 and $27 for anyone 18 and older.
Non-Chino residents are an additional $10 a month.
The boxing club opened in 1966 and has trained hundreds of fighters.
In addition to the Legends Showcase, Chino Youth Boxing hosts its annual Gobbler Gloves show in November.
Information: 334-3258.
