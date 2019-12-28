Ayala golf program tournament Jan. 20
The Ayala High golf program will host a fundraiser tournament at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $150, which includes lunch and dinner.
Information: ayalasports.com.
CIF-SS rankings released
Two Ontario Christian High and one Chino High sports teams are ranked in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
Girls basketball
Division 3A: 1. Long Beach Wilson 2. (tied) Royal and Torrance 4. Dominguez 5. Eisenhower 6. Chino 7. Grace Brethren 8. Pioneer 9. Viewpoint 10. Compton 11. West Covina 12. La Quinta 13. Providence 14. Anaheim 15. Redlands East Valley 16. (tied) Riverside Poly and Yucca Valley.
Division 4AA: 1. Paloma Valley 2. La Salle 3. Xavier Prep 4. Ontario Christian 5. Riverside Notre Dame 6. Bassett 7. Holy Martyrs 8. Montclair 9. Portola 10. Santa Clara 11. Inglewood 12. Pilibos 13. Pasadena Poly 14. Moreno Valley 15. Calabasas 16. (tied) Serrano and Garey.
Girls soccer
Division 6: 1. Gabrielino 2. Marshall 3. Shadow Hills 4. Rancho Mirage 5. Desert Mirage 6. Ontario Christian 7. Coachella Valley 8. El Rancho 9. Nogales 10. University Prep.
Adult soccer leagues offered
City of Chino Hills is offering 30-and-over men’s, women’s and coed adult soccer leagues, taking place Jan. 6 through March 15. Players must be at least 30 years old, city officials said. The location of games has not been announced. Cost is $60 for Chino Hills residents, $75 for non-residents. Women’s games will be played Thursday nights, coed games on Friday nights and men’s games on Sunday mornings or Sunday afternoons.
Teams must have a minimum of 10 players or a maximum of 22 players.
Awards will be given to first- and second-place teams. Information: chinohills.org or 364-2700.
Men’s basketball league to begin
Registration for the City of Chino’s men’s basketball league, taking place Feb. 3 through May 9, is underway.
Cost is $310 per team and a $25 per team, per game fee for referees. Players must be at least 18 years old. Non-Chino residents will pay an extra $10.
Deadline to register is Saturday, Jan. 25.
Games will take place Sundays at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., in Chino, next to Chino City Hall.
Information: 334-3260.
