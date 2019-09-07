Thirty-two teams will continue play in the 27th annual Ayala High boys’ water polo varsity tournament today (Sept. 7) with games scheduled for Los Flores Park in La Verne and Upland, Charter Oak and Rancho Cucamonga high schools. Pool play games began Friday after Champion press time.
Today’s games will begin at 8 a.m.
The Gold Division championship game is scheduled for 2:40 p.m. Saturday at Los Flores Park, 3175 Bolling Ave., San Dimas. The Silver Division title game is set for 2:40 p.m. at Charter Oak High, 1430 E. Covina Blvd., Covina.
Other games will take place at Upland High, 565 11th St., Upland and Rancho Cucamonga High, 11801 Lark Drive in Rancho Cucamonga.
This year’s field
Group A teams: Moreno Valley, Bonita, Fullerton and Sonora.
Group B teams: Hoover, San Marino, Montebello and La Habra.
Group C teams: Alta Loma, Temescal Canyon, Irvine and Yucaipa.
Group D teams: Rancho Cucamonga, Claremont, Chaparral and Upland.
Group E teams: Charter Oak, J.W. North, Ayala and Bonita “B”.
Group F teams: Elsinore, Ayala “B”, Rowland and Monrovia.
Group G teams: La Quinta, Arlington, Brea Olinda and Webb.
Group H teams: Los Altos, Great Oak, San Dimas and Rancho Cucamonga “B”.
Information: ayalasports.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.